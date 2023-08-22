Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are turning their Sydney Opera House run from last year into a new live album. The duo’s new record, Australian Carnage, will have both a digital version and an eight-track vinyl, with recordings taken from their three shows in the country.

“Touring Australia with Warren after so much time away was one of the highlights of recent years,” Cave shared, via NME. “Every show was moving and unforgettable, from the intimacy of playing in theatres and arts centers, to the vast and uplifting nights at Hanging Rock, through to our final three nights at the inimitable Sydney Opera House.”

“We are excited to share these recordings, made at the Sydney Opera House, and hope they capture even a tenth of the collective elation we felt at those shows. We’ll never forget them,” he added.

For now, fans can preview the live album with Cave and Ellis’ performance of “Balcony Man” above. Below, find the full tracklist for both the digital and vinyl versions.