UK musician Nilüfer Yanya made a big splash with her debut album Miss Universe, which landed on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2019 list. Yanya has since gone on to play festivals, tour the world, and secure a spot on NPR’s Tiny Desk series. In 2020, Yanya followed up her album’s release with a three track EP, which she now showcases with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Backed by a full band, Yanya gives a playful rendition of her Feeling Lucky? track “Crash.” Yanya took center stage positioned in front of colorful blocks and mood lighting to deliver the revved-up anthem.

Ahead of her EP’s release, Yanya described the inspiration behind her project. “One of the songs had the theme of luck in it as a concept, but then I realized they all do,” she said. “That got me thinking about luck in general; good and bad. Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don’t go according to plan.”

Watch Yanya perform “Crash” on Fallon above.

Feeling Lucky? is out now via ATO records. Get it here.