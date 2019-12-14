Nilufer Yanya Gives A Breathy And Distorted Cover Of Frank Ocean’s ‘Super Rich Kids’

UK indie-pop singer Nilufer Yanya‘s debut full-length record Miss Universe catapulted her into stardom. Still touring in support of the record, the singer stopped by Triple J’s Like A Version studios to perform a captivating cover of Frank Ocean‘s 2012 Channel Orange track “Super Rich Kids.”

Yanya begins the cover with an ASMR-rendition of Ocean’s hook. “Super rich kids with nothing but loose ends. Super rich kids with nothing but fake friends,” she whispers into the microphone. Backed by just a saxophone, bass player, and drum pad, she turns Ocean’s crooner ballad into an intimate and distorted tune. Her deep vocals provide dimension to the slow interpretation of the track. During the bridge, a soft saxophone contorts to complement the soundscape.

Ahead of the cover on Triple J, Yanya gave a versatile performance in the infamous NPR Tiny Desk studios. While the performance was stripped down, the singer brought the heat with vibrant electric guitars, transcending the small NPR room with her booming voice on the tracks “Baby Luv,” “The Unordained,” and “Angels.”

Watch Nilufer Yanya cover “Super Rich Kids” by Frank Ocean above.

Uproxx named Nilufer Yanya’s Miss Universe as one of the best indie records of 2019. Check the ranked list out here.