As protests continue across the country, many musicians have offered their unabridged support to George Floyd’s family the Black Lives Matter movement. But others, like Nirvana’s former bassist, have instead shared a tone-deaf response to the demonstrations. Founding Nirvana member Krist Novoselic deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash over comments made about the president’s “strong and direct” speech Monday, in which Trump declared himself the “the president of law and order.”

In a since-deleted post on Facebook, Novoselic commended Trump on his speech and applauded the president for saying he “would stop the violence.” Novoselic wrote, “I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into state — he legally might not be able to anyway — nevertheless, the tone in this speech is strong and direct.”

Anyone besides me remember when Krist Novoselic was on MTV raising awareness about war crimes and not on Facebook blowing the horn for a fascist dictator? pic.twitter.com/pQJjbfMLV6 — Shaine Edwards (@DeputyDracula) June 2, 2020

Novoselic received backlash for the post and as a result, deleted his Twitter. Novoselic still chose to clarify his comments on Facebook, though he made no mention of police brutality. “And it feels insane to have to say this, but I don’t support fascism, and I don’t support an authoritarian state,” Novoselic wrote. “I believe in a civilized society and that we all have to work toward that.”

Read Novoselic’s posts above.