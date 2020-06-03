While protests are one way to bring about change, another is by voting in local and national elections. There are a lot of those happening this month, so Lizzo, Rihanna, and Camila Cabello (among others) are encouraging fans to make their voices heard via the ballot box.
Tapping out a beat on a drum machine, Lizzo offered a simple rap about voting, and as she rapped, text on the screen read, “Hey you! Do you know how you can help make a change today? Vote! Presidential primaries today. DC. Iowa. South Dakota. Rhode Island. Maryland. New Mexico. Indiana. Montana. Pennsylvania. There are many ways to protest. Find your voice and use it. We need you.”
Rihanna shared a similar message, taking to Instagram to share the same list of states and write, “VOTE. Ya ain’t got sh*t else to do man! Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!!!”
Somebody wrote in the comments, “Voting ain’t gon change sh*t,” and Rihanna was having none of that. She responded, “sick of hearing this. Ya know what ain’t gon change sh*t? not doing sh*t!!!!”
Camila Cabello also hopped on Instagram and shared a message, in both English and Spanish, about voting, writing, “We promised to use this time to prepare for ACTION – so one of the most important things you can do right now is VOTE. 23 states have elections this month. Your vote has the power to create lasting change and you’re voting for more than just the president. Don’t let this moment pass you by. Verify your voter registration, get vote-by-mail info, know your ballot: headcount.org.”
While the elections mentioned took place yesterday (June 2), as Cabello alluded to, there are still plenty of others coming up this month. In June, states that will be holding state primary and/or presidential primary elections include Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Kentucky, New York, Virginia, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Utah.
Those three weren’t the only music figures to implore their fans to explore their right to vote, so check out posts from Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, and others below.
nine states have primary elections on june 2nd.
if u live in one of these states, please take things one step further by voting out the corrupt officials (not just the president) that are encouraging systematic racism and discrimination. https://t.co/FtxrFwOxIN pic.twitter.com/BvakqJFfg4
Pardon me for violating protocol (I’m still down with the cause y’all) but it would be remiss of me to NOT remind the following states that it is primary tuesday! #WashingtonDC & #RhodeIsland today is your presidential primary #Indiana #Iowa #Maryland #Montana #NewMexico #SouthDakota & my home state of #Pennsylvania today is our makeup date for the primaries I don’t even have to remind you to stay safe on all levels (it’s gonna be tricky for me for a lot of the chaos in philly is occurring right in front of where I vote) not to mention people we are STILL in a pandemic with a virus that did NOT go away. We still have to practice social distancing. They want YOU to be discouraged in this process today. Today is NOT the day to be “meh this ain’t November so 🤷🏾♂️”——please take time to visit the platforms of the candidates running for o Congress/House (if you haven’t already) make sound, informed decisions. Go out there (be safe) and vote. Thank you.
