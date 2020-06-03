While protests are one way to bring about change, another is by voting in local and national elections. There are a lot of those happening this month, so Lizzo, Rihanna, and Camila Cabello (among others) are encouraging fans to make their voices heard via the ballot box.

Tapping out a beat on a drum machine, Lizzo offered a simple rap about voting, and as she rapped, text on the screen read, “Hey you! Do you know how you can help make a change today? Vote! Presidential primaries today. DC. Iowa. South Dakota. Rhode Island. Maryland. New Mexico. Indiana. Montana. Pennsylvania. There are many ways to protest. Find your voice and use it. We need you.”

Rihanna shared a similar message, taking to Instagram to share the same list of states and write, “VOTE. Ya ain’t got sh*t else to do man! Get yo ass off the couch and go vote!!! I don’t wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don’t matter! This the illest way to protest…vote for the change you want!!!”

Somebody wrote in the comments, “Voting ain’t gon change sh*t,” and Rihanna was having none of that. She responded, “sick of hearing this. Ya know what ain’t gon change sh*t? not doing sh*t!!!!”

Camila Cabello also hopped on Instagram and shared a message, in both English and Spanish, about voting, writing, “We promised to use this time to prepare for ACTION – so one of the most important things you can do right now is VOTE. 23 states have elections this month. Your vote has the power to create lasting change and you’re voting for more than just the president. Don’t let this moment pass you by. Verify your voter registration, get vote-by-mail info, know your ballot: headcount.org.”

While the elections mentioned took place yesterday (June 2), as Cabello alluded to, there are still plenty of others coming up this month. In June, states that will be holding state primary and/or presidential primary elections include Georgia, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Kentucky, New York, Virginia, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Utah.