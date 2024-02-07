Noah Kahan is planning to build on the popularity of his Stick Season album by releasing a final extended version titled Stick Season (Forever). This new release will feature two collaborations with Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov, as Kahan remixes tracks from the original record. Ahead of the Forever version, here’s everything to know about it.

Release Date Stick Season (Forever) is out 2/9 via Mercury. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Northern Attitude”

2. “Stick Season”

3. “All My Love”

4. “She Calls Me Back”

5. “Come Over”

6. “New Perspective”

7. “Everywhere, Everything”

8. “Orange Juice”

9. “Strawberry Wine”

10. “Growing Sideways”

11. “Halloween”

12. “Homesick”

13. “Still”

14. “The View Between Villages”

15. “Your Needs, My Needs”

16. “Dial Drunk”

17. “Paul Revere”

18. “No Complaints”

19. “Call Your Mom”

20. “You’re Gonna Go Far”

21. “The View Between Villages (Extended)”

22. “Forever”

23. “Dial Drunk (Remix)” Feat. Post Malone

24. “Call Your Mom (Remix)” Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

25. “She Calls Me Back (Remix)” Feat. Kacey Musgraves

26. “Northern Attitude (Remix)” Feat. Hozier

27. “Everywhere, Everything (Remix)” Feat. Gracie Abrams

28. “Homesick (Remix)” Feat. Sam Fender

29. “You’re Gonna Go Far (Remix)” Feat. Brandi Carlile

30. “Paul Revere (Remix)” Feat. Gregory Alan Isakov

Singles Kahan has released quite a few singles over the past few months, including all of his remixed collaborations — save for Carlile and Isakov’s. Features He has a ton of features on the album. The two new ones are Brandi Carlile and Gregory Alan Isakov. They will be joining Post Malone, Lizzy McAlpine, Hozier, Sam Fender, Kacey Musgraves, and Gracie Abrams.