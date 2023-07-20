Adele is one of the most beloved musicians working today. Her discography is full of No. 1 albums and chart-topping singles like “Easy On Me” and “Hello.” Clearly, she has a lot of fans. Former Oasis member Noel Gallagher, though, is not among them.

That much he made clear on a recent episode of Matt Morgan’s Patreon podcast (as Stereogum notes). In the episode (titled “D’yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?”), Gallagher was asked if he likes any of Adele’s hit songs. His thoughts on that were strong, as he responded, “F*ck off, f*cking hell. Name one. […] They’re f*cking sh*t. It’s f*cking awful. It’s f*cking [late British pop singer] Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

He also discussed the idea of writing songs for singers like Adele and Lewis Capaldi one day, saying, “If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” he said. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’ I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to shit on it from a great height. Make me rich.”

Find the podcast (which is behind a paywall on Morgan’s Patreon) here.