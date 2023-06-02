Joy Division wasn’t around for too long (although after the death of Ian Curtis, the remaining members formed the long-running New Order). They left their mark on music, though, with songs like their iconic single “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” It’s a song that’s been covered a lot since its release in 1980, and now Noel Gallagher has taken a crack at it.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds covered the song for a recent BBC Radio 2 session, delivering a relatively straightforward interpretation of the song, albeit with a bit of a lighter feel to it. Here’s a snippet of the performance:

Noel Gallagher performing 'Love Will Tear Us Apart' by Joy Division. Listen on BBC Sounds 🎧 pic.twitter.com/McUa8x389a — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) June 1, 2023

There’s nothing egregiously wrong with the cover, but Noel’s brother Liam would disagree with that assessment. Yesterday, he said of his former Oasis bandmate’s performance, “I must once again apologise on behalf of my family for Rkids piss poor and damn rite blasphemous version of joy division’s love will tear us apart tut f*cking tut SORRY.”

I must once again apologise on behalf of my family for Rkids piss poor and damn rite blasphemous version of joy division’s love will tear us apart tut fucking tut SORRY — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2023

This comes after some recent tensions between the two. There was talk of an Oasis reunion, but Noel thinks Liam doesn’t really mean it, saying, “Well, I put it out there. He won’t call… I mean, he should call me, because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now, he’d have some kind of plan. You know, he should… if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to… He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me, he’s a coward. So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”