The never-ending saga of infighting between Liam and Noel Gallagher of the Brit-rock band Oasis has become almost a joke in itself. The pair infamously use social media platforms, interviews, and whatever other means they can get their hands on to insult one another back and forth. After the band broke up in 2009 their relationship has been contentious and has prevented them from cashing in on what would surely be a lucrative reunion tour.

“Believe you me – it’s gonna happen very f*cking soon because he’s greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen,”Liam told NME in an interview last February. And he seems to be doubling down on the hope as of New Year’s Eve last night, when he wished his brother a happy new year and reiterated his desire to get the band back together. “HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x,” Liam wrote.

HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2021

No response from Noel yet, but considering “Wonderwall” is the first ’90s era song to pass a billion streams on Spotify, fans are still very much interested in the band’s music. Now it’s up to Noel.