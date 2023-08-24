Noel Gallagher has been making headlines for being a ruthless hater. Last month, the Oasis member said Adele’s music is “f*cking sh*t.” In June, he said The 1975 is “not f*cking rock.” However, in an interview for Gibson TV’s Icons series, he delved into the hardships of being a musician by discussing one of the most stressful moments of his career, before his first Oasis concert.

“We’ve got a gig on Tuesday, and it suddenly dawns on me that I’ve never played guitar standing up,” he said, according to Rolling Stone. “Not only that, I don’t own a f*cking strap. This is Sunday night. And I’m skint. Never played guitar standing up.”

“That seems [like a] preposterous f*cking notion now,” he continued. “But I can only tell you that the Monday was probably the most stressful f*cking day of my entire life.” He explained that he had to “borrow a strap” before “going home and putting a guitar on for the first time.” “I’d say [I spent] a good hour looking in the mirror […] And I think where you hold your guitar for the first time is crucial,” he said.

He added, “It kind of signifies how much of a c*nt you’re going to be, because if it’s too high, you don’t get no fit birds, mate. If it’s too low, she gettin’ a goth, alright? But if you get it right, you know, the ‘Gunslinger’… And I remember looking in the mirror thinking, ‘Doesn’t look right.'”

“I was stressing about it for 24 hours,” he said. “Thank f*cking God it was before phones and cameras, because there would be some pretty fucking awkward footage of it now. But you know, an exhilarating experience all the same.”