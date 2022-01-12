For more than 20 years, San Fransisco festival Noise Pop has become known for hosting early-career performances of popular musicians like The White Stripes, Modest Mouse, Joanna Newsom, The Flaming Lips, Death Cab For Cutie, and Grimes. Now ushering in their 29th year as a festival, Noise Pop once again returns in 2022, this time inviting headliners Azealia Banks, Jeff Tweedy, and Dorian Electra to their stage.

Noise Pop just unveiled their full 2022 lineup. Along with the previously mentioned headliners, the festival has booked artists like Alex G, The Drums, King Woman, The Microphones, Kamaal Williams, Titus Andronicus, Arooj Aftab, Sega Bodega, Hand Habits, Moor Mother, Tomberlin, Ian Sweet, Topaz Jones, Uffie, Rituals Of Mine (DJ Set), Man On Man, and many more.

In addition to bringing locals and national artists to the stage, a few of the artists will share a particularly special performance. Bay Area natives The Microphones will return for a hometown show for the first time in 20 years, The Drums will be performing the entirety of their 2011 classic album Portamento, and Titus Andronicus plan to celebrate the (belated) 10-year anniversary of their album The Monitor.

Check out Noise Pop’s full lineup below.

Tickets to Noise Pop 2022 are available starting 1/14 at 10 a.m. PT. Get them here.

