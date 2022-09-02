Oliver Sim Cancels His Solo Tour: ‘We’ll Have To Wait A Little Longer’

The xx’s Oliver Sim is unveiling his debut solo album Hideous Bastard in a week. He was set to kick off a tour on September 29 in Seattle and head out to other states and eventually end up in London at the end of October, but he announced today that the shows are canceled.

“Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. “But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped. The shows booked for September and October are sadly not able to happen so we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear these songs in a room together. I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused but I look forward to putting on a truly hideous show for you very soon.”

So far, Sim has released the singles “Romance With A Memory,” “Fruit,” “Hideous,” and “GMT.” The latter was written with Jamie xx and sampled The Beach Boys, about which he said, “You’re not just sampling because of how beautiful it sounds, but because of all of the emotional memories you have locked into it.”

Hideous Bastard is out 9/9 via Young. Pre-order it here.