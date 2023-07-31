Paul Reubens Steady As She Goes Raconteurs Video
YouTube
Indie

Jack White Fondly Remembers Paul Reubens, A Former Raconteurs Video Star, After News Of His Death

The entertainment world lost an icon last night (July 30): It was confirmed today that Paul Reubens, best know for his Pee Wee Herman character, died at 70 years old after a private cancer battle. Tributes from across pop culture have been pouring in, and now Jack White — who once recruited Reubens to star on The Raconteurs’ video for “Steady, As She Goes” — has shared a message of his own.

White’s statement as shared on Instagram reads, “The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place. Creator of the genius character Pee Wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need. A generous soul who never forgot a birthday or christmas card for those he loved. He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life. I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.”

Tegan And Sara also posted a nice tribute, writing, “I got a Pee Wee Herman doll for Christmas when I was seven. My mom let me open it on Christmas Eve. I worked myself into a frenzy over the doll and later threw up in bed (on the doll). My personality between 7-9 was all Pee Wee. RIP Paul. Thanks for the laughs and inspiration.”

Revisit the “Steady, As She Goes” video below.

Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×