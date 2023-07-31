The entertainment world lost an icon last night (July 30): It was confirmed today that Paul Reubens, best know for his Pee Wee Herman character, died at 70 years old after a private cancer battle. Tributes from across pop culture have been pouring in, and now Jack White — who once recruited Reubens to star on The Raconteurs’ video for “Steady, As She Goes” — has shared a message of his own.

White’s statement as shared on Instagram reads, “The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place. Creator of the genius character Pee Wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need. A generous soul who never forgot a birthday or christmas card for those he loved. He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life. I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.”

Tegan And Sara also posted a nice tribute, writing, “I got a Pee Wee Herman doll for Christmas when I was seven. My mom let me open it on Christmas Eve. I worked myself into a frenzy over the doll and later threw up in bed (on the doll). My personality between 7-9 was all Pee Wee. RIP Paul. Thanks for the laughs and inspiration.”

Revisit the “Steady, As She Goes” video below.