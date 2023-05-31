Indie

Claud Shares ‘Crumbs’ And ‘Wet,’ Two Powerful New Singles From Their Forthcoming Album ‘Supermodels’

Earlier this month, Claud announced their sophomore album Supermodels, which follows 2021’s successful Super Monster. The lead single “Every F*cking Time” was an emotional ballad with visceral lyricism that previewed a mature record. Now they’re back with two more tracks, “Crumbs” and “Wet.”

“Crumbs,” like “Every F*cking Time,” has a slow pace and a gentle sound but powerful lines. “I’d kill for you I killed for you and I did it for love / ‘Cause the little things are adding up,” they lull against soft chords. “Wet” is a little more upbeat but retains a lo-fi, intimate aura as they sing about complicated relationships.

“‘Crumbs’ was born out of a couple tearful days inside, while ‘Wet’ was written in one fast sitting, the writing process as kinetic as the outcome,” they explained in a statement. “Writing both of these songs felt like dropping a boulder into a pond, really shaking up the way I look at myself as an artist. My hands tremble when I play these songs for people, which means I’ve accessed a new vulnerability in my songwriting that I hadn’t gotten to before. I’m so excited to release ‘Crumbs’ and ‘Wet’ into the world.”

Listen to “Crumbs” above and “Wet” below.

Supermodels is out 7/14 on Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×