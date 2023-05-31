Earlier this month, Claud announced their sophomore album Supermodels, which follows 2021’s successful Super Monster. The lead single “Every F*cking Time” was an emotional ballad with visceral lyricism that previewed a mature record. Now they’re back with two more tracks, “Crumbs” and “Wet.”

“Crumbs,” like “Every F*cking Time,” has a slow pace and a gentle sound but powerful lines. “I’d kill for you I killed for you and I did it for love / ‘Cause the little things are adding up,” they lull against soft chords. “Wet” is a little more upbeat but retains a lo-fi, intimate aura as they sing about complicated relationships.

“‘Crumbs’ was born out of a couple tearful days inside, while ‘Wet’ was written in one fast sitting, the writing process as kinetic as the outcome,” they explained in a statement. “Writing both of these songs felt like dropping a boulder into a pond, really shaking up the way I look at myself as an artist. My hands tremble when I play these songs for people, which means I’ve accessed a new vulnerability in my songwriting that I hadn’t gotten to before. I’m so excited to release ‘Crumbs’ and ‘Wet’ into the world.”

Listen to “Crumbs” above and “Wet” below.

Supermodels is out 7/14 on Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.