Pavement is in the midst of their reunion tour. It’s the first time in over a decade that the band formed in Stockton, CA has been on stage and long-time fans have been understandably over the moon. Coupled with the band’s 1999 song “Spit On A Stranger” somehow finding new life by going viral on TikTok, Pavement is experiencing nothing short of a renaissance (oh, there’s also a Pavement Museum now in NYC!)

Next week, they’re set to play two shows in Austin, including one that will be taped for the famed Austin City Limits Live TV Show on PBS. Both shows are sold out and Pavement’s ACL Live episode won’t air until 2023, but the indie rock gods are smiling upon you, my friend, because you’ll be able to livestream the band’s performance on Monday, October 10th, beginning at 8 pm central time. This is a welcome advancement that will even be free of charge on the ACL YouTube channel; something not typically offered with ACL’s tapings.

The performances on Pavement’s tour have been nothing short of career-spanning and each stop has featured Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich, Scott Kannberg, and co. putting down completely different setlists from city to city. Last night in Philadelphia even saw Kurt Vile join Pavement on vocals for “Zurich Is Stained.” You can watch that performance below.

Pavement’s ACL Live set will be livestreamed on Monday, October 10th at 8 pm CST here.