Pearl Jam is back and more kick-ass than ever. The band’s forthcoming album, Dark Matter, won’t be released until April 19. So, to hold fans over, today (March 22), they shared the latest single from the project, “Running.”

It’s loud, abrasive, and in your face — essentially, all the quintessential elements of a solid rock track, which lets listeners know that the Dark Matter Tour will be a headbanger.

“Dictator, love hater / Lost in the tunnel and the tunnel ain’t no fun / Now I’m lost in all the shit you’re flushing / Victrola, controller / Lost in the tunnel, and the tunnel’s getting funneled / Like the sewage in the plumbing / ‘Cause we left the fucking water running / Got me running,” sings lead vocalist Eddie Vedder.

In addition to releasing the track, the group shared some related news: The same week their upcoming album hits streaming services, the public will have a chance to see the project in a theater near them. Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter — Only Night Only “global theatrical experience” will officially show in select cinemas on April 16.

As emphasized in the band’s post on X (formerly Twitter): “Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world. This communal experience will play ‘Dark Matter’ in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals.”

Listen to “Running” above.

Tickets for Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter — Only Night Only are on sale now. Find more information here.

Dark Matter is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.