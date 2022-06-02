The inaugural multi-genre Sacred Rose music festival will bring a promising line-up to Chicago this August. Headlining the festival are Khruangbin, The War On Drugs, Black Pumas, Animal Collective, Margo Price, and more. In addition to these exciting performers, Phil Lesh And Friends will perform with Jeff Tweedy and Nels Cline of Wilco.

Their collaborative performance at Sacred Rose will mark their first-ever performance under the name “Philco.”

“Nels and I are honored to be asked to join Phil and Friends for Sacred Rose,” said Tweedy in a statement. “There has been so much about Phil and the Dead to be inspired by over the years, from their longtime musical brotherhood to their wonderful and incomparable music, to their relentless touring and longevity. But perhaps the biggest inspiration is their dedication to the community that has grown up around them. This is a trait that we in Wilco deeply appreciate and have aimed to emulate over the years. There’s nothing better than playing music with your friends, for your friends.”

Also joining Philco during their performance are Jeff Chimenti of Wolfpack, Karl Denson of Rolling Stones and The Greyboy Allstars, John Molo of Phil Lesh And Friends, Stu Allen of Phil Lesh And Friends and Dark Star Orchestra, Grahame Lesh of Phil Lesh And Friends and Midnight North, and Elliott Peck of Midnight North.

Check out the full Sacred Rose lineup below.

Tickets for Sacred Rose are available for purchase here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.