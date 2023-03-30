Earlier this year, Phoebe Bridgers shared a throwback photo of her father to mourn his death. The loss of a parent is obviously a challenging thing to deal with, but now Bridgers has revealed that at the time, she was also dealing with bullying from supposed fans of hers. She didn’t mince words while talking about it, either.

In a recent Boygenius interview with Them, Bridgers said, “I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f*cking bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year.”

After some urging from Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, Bridgers continued:

“If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an OK thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s okay to do that. I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f*cking dehumanize me and shame me and f*cking bully me on the way to my dad’s wake. It’s not like they didn’t know my dad just died. A lot of the top comments [were] like, ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?’ [If you harass me with my face as your profile picture,] I f*cking hate you, and I hope you grow the f*ck up.”

This comes after she told Rolling Stone earlier this year, “I want to normalize talking sh*t about fans. There’s a way to [be a fan] without filming me without my permission behind the back of my head, chasing me down the street.”

