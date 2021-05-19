Jackson Browne has released a video to his breezy tune “My Cleveland Heart” and it features a recognizable face: The singer tapped none other than Phoebe Bridgers to play a cannibal nurse in his eerie visual.

The “My Cleveland Heart” video was directed by Alissa Torvinen, who handled Bridgers’ “I Know The End” visual. It opens with Browne being wheeled into surgery at a hospital. The doctors, who are played by Browne’s bandmates, remove the singer’s heart to replace it with a high-tech artificial organ. Browne’s real heart is then handed to Bridgers who, dressed up as a nurse, begins to devour it in the corner of the room.

In a statement about the visual given to Rolling Stone, Browne said Bridgers (with whom he has previously collaborated on multiple occasions) was the obvious casting choice. “It was the most fun I’ve ever had making a video,” he said. “I’m a big fan of Phoebe, so I picked Alissa. And then it was really sort of in the last days of planning that someone said, ‘Phoebe could be one of these nurses.’ From there, it was pretty much improvised. I thought it was really appropriate to take out my worn-out, useless heart and hand it to Phoebe. Who better to hand [it] to than somebody young, strong, and possibly as cynical as me?”

Watch Bridgers’ cameo in Browne’s “My Cleveland Heart” video above.

Jackson Browne is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.