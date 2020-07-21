Phoebe Bridgers released her highly-anticipated sophomore album Punisher last month and while she can’t tour behind the effort, the singer has stayed engaged with fans by performing various tracks on a handful of livestreams. On Monday, Bridgers appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to give a colorful rendition of “Kyoto.”

For the at-home performance, Bridgers decked out her room with decorations reminiscent of a middle school dance. The singer crooned “Kyoto” in front of glittery streamers, a shimmering disco ball, and multicolored lights all while sporting her signature skeleton costume.

Ahead of her late-night performance, Bridgers joined Zack Fox in the premiere of his brand-new Twitch show, Released!. During the episode, Fox helped Bridgers get to “goth prom” in an animated flying space car. During their journey, Bridgers explained the meaning behind her Punisher album title: “Say you’re hitting on someone at a bar, and then their friend comes up and starts talking to you about Jordan Peterson or some sh*t and you’re like, ‘Please get me out of here.’ But they don’t release that they’re punishing you. So, I guess I’m self-conscious that I do that.”

Watch Bridgers perform “Kyoto” on The Late Show above.

Punisher is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.