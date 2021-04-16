Today marks the release of McCartney III Imagined, a new version of Paul McCartney’s 2020 album that features the record’s tracks reworked by an array of artists. He shared a few of these collaborations ahead of the album, but now that the album’s out, they’re all available, including Phoebe Bridgers’ version of “Seize The Day,” which is gentle but also a bit of a quiet storm.

Aside from Bridgers, the new album also features Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, EOB (Ed O’Brien), Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Beck, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, 3D RDN (of Massive Attack), and Blood Orange.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, presumably before she got the call to work with McCartney, she declared that she doesn’t much care for classic rock but that John Lennon is far and away her favorite member of The Beatles: “I, for the most part, f*cking hate classic rock. I love John Lennon. Easily best Beatle. He’s been such an icon for so many people who are my heroes, like Elliott Smith and Daniel Johnston.” Shortly before the publication of that feature, Bridgers joined Mandy Moore, Jackson Browne, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and others for a live cover of the Beatles classic “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

Listen to Bridgers’ version of “Seize The Day” above.

McCartney III Imagined is out now via Capitol Records. Get it here.

