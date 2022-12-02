The tributes continue to pour in for late Low drummer and vocalist Mimi Parker, who died in early November, this time in the form of a musical cover: Indie act Storefront Church (Lukas Frank) enlisted the help of Phoebe Bridgers to re-imagine Low’s 1994 single “Words.”

Bridgers is well familiar with covers, having already covered The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine,” The Carpenters’ “Goodbye To Love,” and The 1975’s “Milk,” but this rendition means a lot more to the guitarist. Parker’s passing was a huge blow to the rock music community, and with the cover, Frank and Bridgers paid their respect.

Co-produced by Waylon Rector, the pair beautifully elevates the track in a way never heard before. An all-star team of musicians (Rector on guitar, Frank on drums, Spoon’s Alex Fischel on piano, Daniel Rhine on bass, and Cynthia Tolson leading the strings) worked to keep the initial mythical allure of the song while bringing it up to the current times.

Frank took to Instagram to share what the cover meant to them, writing, “Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it — relieving, cathartic and honest. This cover features Phoebe, who I’ve known since we were little kids. I couldn’t be more grateful for her contribution and support, both now and over the years.”

Listen to the full cover above.