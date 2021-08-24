Porches, aka New York singer-songwriter Aaron Maine, has released a new song and video for “Lately,” taken from the forthcoming album All Day Gentle Hold !. Following earlier single “Okay,” the Nick Harwood-directed “Lately” has the trio rocking out in a spare, wood-paneled living room. About midway through, Maine departs for the kitchen, where he twirls spaghetti and name-drops Tony Soprano. (“Tony, Tony Soprano / I’m making me heard / I eat my dinner / I eat my dessert / I wanna know what you think it’s worth.”)

“I recorded this album in my room between October 2019 and April 2021,” Maine said of his new LP, which follows last year’s Ricky Music. “The world was flipped and I wanted to make something injected with as much love, urgency, and lust for humanity as I possibly could.”

In spring 2020, Maine did a run of interviews, where he opened up about how he was spending his time in quarantine and where he sees his career headed. “I don’t know how long I can do this, but I think I’ll be making music forever,” he told Highsnobiety. “I feel like my window for being at all interesting or connected to the youth…Time is running out. That doesn’t mean that I can’t continue a career in another way, but I still feel like there’s a chance to make a bigger splash and I love that.”

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out 10/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.