Today is an exciting one for League Of Legends players at it marks the start of “Star Guardian 2022,” a new 10-week event. Porter Robinson has a role to play here, as his new track “Everything Goes On” serves as the theme song for the event.

In an interview with The Verge, Robinson noted the song started as a story about two fictional characters, saying, “The song that I wrote was written from the perspective of the last night that they would spend together. It’s just this bittersweet last night where he knows what he needs to do, but of course, it’s really painful because he loves her. And this was the story I had in my head.”

The tune only clicked for him, though, when he shifted his approach to be more based on his real life. He said, “Somebody who I really love was going through something really painful, and I started writing about that, and that was when it really clicked for me because I wasn’t faking anything anymore. The emotions I was writing about were really sincerely held and painful. And when I finally figured out the second pre-chorus, I literally cried in the studio. My entire heart was in it.”

Watch the “Everything Goes On” video above.