Remember a few years ago when everyone learned that T-Pain could actually sing? Well, he’s putting those skills to the test with a new album of cover songs, On Top Of The Covers. On it, the Tallahassee crooner takes on such R&B classics as Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” — but he doesn’t stop there.

Why only stick with one genre, when you have the sort of talent T-Pain has? The answer is: you don’t. That’s why he’s got American Songbook standards like Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” country hits like Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” and iconic rock anthems like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” on the album. But one of the standouts is his take on heavy metal; that’s right, T-Pain sings Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” on the album too!

As he takes on the metal band’s 1970 anti-war protest song, he does his best to channel Ozzy Osbourne and does a pretty decent job of it, even if no one can really duplicate that signature wail. Check it out above.

This weekend, T-Pain is playing three shows at Sun Rose at Pendry in West Hollywood to celebrate the album’s release; you can get tickets here.

On Top Of The Covers is out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment. You can listen to it below.