Canadian post-punk band Preoccupations just announced the release of their fourth album, Arrangements, today. It’s a bit of a misnomer to call them simply post-punk anymore, as the band has progressively kept pushing the boundaries of their sound into a well-rounded aesthetic. Due out on September 9th, Arrangements promises more synths to go along with their always guitar-centric tunes. Lead single “Ricochet” is a fine exploration from the Calgary quarter.

Guitars jut up against an industrial pop groove, with vocalist Matthew Flegel singing, “Everything you can touch, feels like a bitter end.” The lyrics are bleak, but Flegel explains in a statement that this is the very point he’s trying to get across, “It’s basically about the world blowing up and no one giving a sh*t.”

Listen to “Ricochet” above. Check out the Arrangements album art and tracklist below, along with the full list of Preoccupations’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Fix Bayonets!”

2. “Ricochet”

3. “Death Of Melody”

4. “Slowly”

5. “Advisor”

6. “Recalibrate”

7. “Tearing Up The Grass”

10/19 — Loving Touch @ Detroit, MI

10/20 — Grog Shop @ Cleveland, OH

10/21 — Lincoln Hall @ Chicago, IL

10/22 — Racoon Motel @ Davenport, IA

10/23 — Turf Club in St. Paul @ Minneapolis, MN

10/26 — Commonwealth @ Calgary, AB

10/28 — Tractor Tavern @ Seattle, WA

10/29 — Biltmore Cabaret @ Vancouver, BC

10/30 — Doug Fir Lounge @ Portland, OR

11/02 — Rickshaw Stop @ San Francisco, CA

11/04 — Echoplex @ Los Angeles, CA

11/05 — Valley @ Phoenix, AZ

11/08 — Paper Tiger @ San Antonio, TX

11/09 — Parish @ Austin, TX

11/10 — Three Links @ Dallas, TX

11/12 — Aisle 5 @ Atlanta, GA

11/16 — DC9 @ Washington, DC

11/17 — Johnny Brendas @ Philadelphia, PA

11/18 — Bowery Ballroom @ New York, NY

11/19 — Space Ballroom @ Hamden, CT

11/21 — The Sinclair @ Boston, MA

11/22 — Bar Le Ritz @ Montreal, QC

11/24 — Lee’s @ Toronto, ON

Arrangements is out 9/9. Pre-order it here.