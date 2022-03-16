Prince’s 1986 album Camille was so rare that Jack White once bid close to $49,375 for one of the 25 known copies. White apparently tried to purchase another one at a 2017 auction but was outbid by Questlove. Now, Jack White and his label Third Man Records have gotten the rights to the mythical album that Prince recorded as his feminine alter ego, and will be releasing Camille out into the world.

“We’re finally going to put it out,” Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell was quoted as saying in a Mojo print profile of White. “Prince’s people agreed – almost too easy.” In recording the album, Prince had pitch-shifted his vocals to sound like the album’s titular alter ego, but decided to scrap it shortly before its release. The album’s eight tracks have all been released in some way shape or form in the past, and you can hear the pitch-shifting effect by punching in the album titles into a streaming service. “Rebirth of the Flesh,” which appears on the Sign O’ The Times deluxe edition, is a good place to start.

The exact release date for the album has yet to be set, but Camille is due out via Third Man Records. Check out the complete tracklist below.

1. “Rebirth of the Flesh”

2. “Housequake”

3. “Strange Relationship”

4. “Feel U Up”

5. “Shockadelica”

6. “Good Love”

7. “If I Was Your Girlfriend”

8. “Rockhard in a Funky Place”