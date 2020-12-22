Though Monday night’s passing of the Save Our Stages Act in the new stimulus bill means independent venues across the country are able to secure funding until they reopen, it will likely be several more months before live music returns. Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood has been reflecting on this fact and, like fans everywhere, the guitarist hopes the band is able to come together and make new music soon.

In a holiday letter penned to fans, Greenwood addressed how he’s been coping in recent months and said he’s looking forward to a time when Radiohead can get together once again:

“Usually this letter is a happy gambol through a year of touring. Or recording. Or something musical. But there’s nothing to talk about this year, except absences. It’s been a year of music (and friendships) exclusively down wires — and I hope we don’t get too used to that. […] Right now, I just feel this: I hope you are safe and well and not too scared, or too bored. I also hope that somehow we can be part of making music for you soon, and that the pleasure of making music, and hearing music, whether in a gig, concert hall, church, or at home with friends – is not forgotten in this desolate year.”

The hopes of new music arrives jut a few months after another Radiohead member announced the band is planning to shift focus to the members’ solo careers. Speaking in an interview, guitarist Ed O’Brien said, “We’re talking about stuff, but for the foreseeable future everyone is doing their own thing. When it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will.”

