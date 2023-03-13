Good Mourning was definitely one of the movies of 2022. Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun’s comedy flick did not do well: It earned just $21,348 at the box office and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 0 percent. With stats like that, naturally, it earned some nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards 2023 (aka the Razzies), which honor the worst cinematic achievements of the year. MGK and Sun went home with one of them, too, winning the Razzie for Worst Director.

The movie was also nominated for Worst Picture (which Blonde won) and Worst Screenplay (also Blonde), while other Good Mourning nominations included MGK for Worst Actor (Jared Leto in Morbius), Pete Davidson and Mod Sun getting individual nods for Worst Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks in Elvis), and MGK and Sun for Worst Screen Couple (Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) in Elvis).

This is just the latest bad news Mod Sun has received lately (and by far the least significant), as it was reported that he and then-fiancée Avril Lavigne had split up. That turned out to be true, as Sun wrote in a late-February Instagram post, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken [broken heart emoji] Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”