There have been a lot of great recent vinyl releases, especially since Record Store Day just passed. Now, Rhino is launching their new High Fidelity vinyl series today. The iconic label is starting off strong with the seminal 1978 self-titled album by The Cars as well as John Coltrane’s 1964 LP Coltrane’s Sound.

The records are exclusively on Rhino’s website, limited to only 5,000 individually numbered copies. About the process, mastering engineer Kevin Gray said, “It will be an honor to master this series! There is so much variety to explore in the Rhino catalog — everything from Jazz to Rock to R&B. Rhino has a very deep catalog spanning across 5 decades. The possibilities are incredible! I look forward to all of it.”

“It’s like being in your studios,” said The Cars guitarist Elliot Easton about the pressing. “It’s like listening to a studio playback… It just blew my mind. We felt like we were doing something that hadn’t been done before, like we were breaking some ground and making some sounds that hadn’t been recorded before. That was very exciting. It was just completely the chemistry of the five of us. It’s nothing you can calculate or plan. It just either happens or doesn’t. It’s magic.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.