Last night, the second of two Taylor Hawkins Tribute concerts took place in Los Angeles. It was full of special moments. There were wonderful performances from Miley Cyrus, Alanis Morisette, and more great artists, as well as a hawk flying over the Kia Forum that some fans believed to be the drummer himself.

Another artist on the lengthy roster of performers was Josh Homme. The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman took the stage with the frontman of The Cars, Elliot Easton, as well as the Foo Fighters to cover some songs by The Cars, including “Just What I Needed” and “Shake It Up.” The renditions were vibrant and pleased fans in the audience who were excited to witness the hits live.

Gotta post another from this because it was too good #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/GGishpoiXL — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 28, 2022

The show was nothing short of amazing. It had a 53-song setlist and a wholesome anecdote from Jack Black about Hawkins at Dave Grohl’s 45th birthday show: “I snuck backstage before the show started. I poked my head into Taylor’s dressing room and he was just f*cking practicing as hard as hell. It was a beautiful thing to see, ’cause he was serious, no f*cking around. He really meant it and it was important to him. He didn’t want to do a good show. He wanted to f*cking blow people’s minds. And he did it.”