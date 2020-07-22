After spending all of 2019 refining and workshopping her music with indie musicians like Hippo Campus, Samia is gearing up to release her debut album, The Baby. So far, Samia has previewed the record with “Is There Something In The Movies?” and “Fit N Full.” Now the singer returns with two new tracks and a quarantine-style video.

Directed by Noah Rauchwerk and animated by Granger Wilson, Samia’s “Big Wheel” video seeks company from a handful of virtual clones. The singer directs her new friends in a work-out tape and implores them to join her in a flash mob at a park.

In a statement about the song, Samia said she penned it as a reflection on shying from confrontation: “‘Big Wheel’ is about avoiding conflict at any cost. I wrote it after a few hours of laying in bed imagining hypothetical conversations with people that I was too scared to have in real life. It’s a passive confession of harbored resentments buried in a laundry list of gratitude.”

Along with debuting her “Big Wheel” video, Samia shared the bonus single “Stellate,” which further struggles with confrontation. “‘Stellate’ and ‘Big Wheel’ are both love letters to people/parts of my life I had trouble confronting conversationally,” Samia said. “‘Stellate’ is a note to myself trying to make sense of old traumas and ‘Big Wheel’ is a plea to the people around me, but releasing them together feels like closing a chapter.”

Watch Samia’s “Big Wheel” video above and listen to “Stellate” below.

The Baby is out 8/28 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.