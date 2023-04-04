Sbtrkt Teams Up With Toro Y Moi For The Groovy Song ‘Days Go By’

Sbtrkt is getting ready to share his new album The Rat Road in May. After releasing the lead single “Waiting” featuring Teezo Touchdown, the masked musician is back with “Days Go By” featuring Toro y Moi.

“As humans, our moods are changeable,” Aaron Jerome said about the song in a statement, according to The Fader. “We are still able to laugh amidst this collective anxiety. I’m tapping into how we feel about our role in climate change and the future, the politics of Britain, but also the music industry. You need all your wits about you to not get screwed over.”

At four and a half minutes, the song is trippy and groovy throughout while Toro Y Moi reflects on the monotony of life: “I called just to see if you could still go out / Nothing was open so we just stayed in.”

He also announced a few live performances to celebrate the new material. They’ll be his first shows in 8 years, taking place in New York City, London, and Los Angeles.

Listen to “Days Go By” above and check out the dates below.

05/25 — London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

06/07 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

06/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

The Rat Road is out 5/5 via AWAL Recordings. Find more information here.