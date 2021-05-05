Sharon Van Etten recently dropped Epic Ten, a fun new reissue of her Epic album that also included a version of the record consisting of covers by other artists. Now she has further expanded on the Epic Ten concept with a new live album, on which she performs all of the album’s tracks. The performances on Epic Ten: Live From Zebulon were recorded during her April livestream at Los Angeles venue Zebulon. The album is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

Van Etten previously said of Epic Ten, “Epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist — going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”

Check out the Epic Ten: Live From Zebulon art and tracklist below and stream the album here.

1. “A Crime”

2. “Peace Signs”

3. “Save Yourself”

4. “DsharpG”

5. “Don’t Do It”

6. “One Day”

7. “Love More”

Epic Ten: Live From Zebulon is out now via Jagjaguwar. Stream it here.