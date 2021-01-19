Toward the end of last year, Local Natives penned four songs to share in the form of their EP Sour Lemon. One of the tracks was “Lemon,” a moving duet between vocalist Taylor Rice and the acclaimed songwriter Sharon Van Etten. Following the EP’s release, Van Etten and the band got together in front of a picturesque California landscape to deliver a rendition of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Joining together at golden hour with a mountain behind them, Rice and Van Etten harmonized the song’s tender melodies. Upon the track’s release, Sharon Van Etten detailed how her and Local Natives’ lives have changed since they first began writing the duet:

“From the time we started writing to recording to shooting the video, I have moved to LA, Taylor had a child who is now 10 1/2 months, and Ryan is now engaged. I connected with the song at each stage: Collaborating and getting to know each other, receiving their openness and generosity, recording the song and feeling the camaraderie and accepted as a part of the band, to shooting the video and reciprocating the longing and connection. Our friendship has grown since we first met, & this is a documentation of that…I’m looking forward to seeing where we all go from here.”

Watch Van Etten join Local Natives for “Lemon” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Sour Lemon is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.