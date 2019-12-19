Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’ Feels Miraculous To Even Exist

This essay is running as part of the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Explore the results here.

Of all the surprises that Sharon Van Etten brought us with Remind Me Tomorrow, the first was that it existed.

Since the release of her acclaimed 2014 album Are We There, the New Jersey-bred songwriter has practically lived a whole lifetime in five years, an impressive achievement for someone that already seemed like an old soul upon introduction. She’s begun an acting career, appearing in two seasons of the Netflix sci-fi drama The OA, while simultaneously going back to school to get her degree in psychology. As if embarking on two new careers wasn’t enough, she also gave birth to a son two years ago. As the years went by without a follow-up to Are We There and news began to spread of everything she was up to that didn’t involve music, fans began to wonder if Van Etten had decided she’d said what she needed to say and was moving on with her life, having shared more than enough.

So if the first great surprise Van Etten gave us was that she decided she still had more to say, the second was in how she said it. Van Etten got her start with the barebones folk of 2009’s Because I Was in Love, but first captured widespread attention with 2012’s Tramp, which was co-produced by Van Etten and The National’s Aaron Dessner, and featured the cinematic builds and anthemic weariness characteristic of The National Cinematic Extended Universe. It was the culmination of her previous work and one that fully marked Van Etten as a first-rate student of classic rock, someone who knows what works and what people want: plainspoken but incisive lyrics in the Petty/Springsteen mold, a bit of world-weary wisdom in the vein of her idol Leonard Cohen, some sturdy guitar hooks written in a harmonic language that seems to belong only to her, and a raspy voice that implies it’s seen it all but still wants to see a bit more.

The thing about classicists is that regardless of whatever is currently du jour, they always sound good and they’re always welcome, especially on road trips and last calls when you want to belt a chorus that will sound great even if you don’t sound great. The problem with classicists is that after a few albums, they are exceedingly easy to take for granted, even if the music remains first-rate. It’s very easy to imagine an alternative scenario for the past five years wherein Van Etten released two more albums in the soulful pop-folk vein of Are We There, and those albums received warm praise for her craftsmanship before slowly fading from the conversation. No one is saying this is fair.

But instead of settling into a comforting groove, Van Etten teamed with John Congleton, one of indie rock’s best producers, for a bold rewiring of her sound. What’s striking about her left turn on Remind Me Tomorrow is not just what’s there but what’s not. She packs on throbbing electronic drum programming, droning keyboards, and hissing noise throughout, but generally avoids the impulse to go for overkill. She leaves plenty of room for things to linger here: your feelings, her feelings, that extra syllable she slips into “driving” on “Malibu.” She leaves just enough negative space on slow-burners such as “Jupiter 4” and “Memorial Day” for the serrated keyboard plings and defeated sighs to float along unnervingly.

Van Etten has said in interviews that one of the guiding ethos for the album was to be less Leonard Cohen, more Suicide, referring to the confrontationally minimalistic New York post-punk duo. Suicide wanted to strip punk away to its barest components as a confrontational gesture, but Van Etten uses their sonic ideas to explore her own worried headspace. She has found domestic bliss, and that’s the problem, as there’s nothing more terrifying than realizing that suddenly you have everything to lose in a world that feels more unstable by the day.

The dominant pop trend of the past few years has come from artists such as Billie Eilish and SoundCloud rappers such as Lil Uzi Vert have made music that sounds almost intentionally drained of feeling. In response to a future that seems to be increasingly filled with climate-change driven disasters and raging social unrest, America’s musical youth have understandably responded with numb music that sounds prematurely hopeless, the sonic equivalent of giving up before life can disappoint you any further. In her own way, Van Etten has stumbled upon a more grown-up, thoughtful version of this anxious mood throughout Remind Me Tomorrow.