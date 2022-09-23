“Words And Guitar” is one of the loudest, most raucous, yet incredibly melodic tunes in the Sleater-Kinney discography. It takes a special talent to cover it with the vigor that can stand up to Corin Tucker’s screeching staccato, Carrie Brownstein’s lead riff and retro backing vocals, and Janet Weiss’ thunder and lightning beat. Courtney Barnett — who recently featured Sleater-Kinney on her compilation album — is an ace level choice to take on “Words And Guitar,” but in her new cover version of the 1997 tune, she’s damn near flipped it on its head.

Barnett’s cover of “Words And Guitar” is part of Sleater-Kinney’s newly-announced Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Cover Album that celebrates the 25th anniversary of their iconic third album, which also happens to be their best-selling release of all-time. Due out on October 21st and also serving as a benefit for Portland’s LGBTQIA+ youth center, SMYRC, the album features covers by St. Vincent, Wilco, Jason Isbell, and more in addition to Barnett.

If Barnett’s version sounds quite a bit different from the original, there’s a reason for that: “The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them,” Sleater-Kinney said in a statement. “Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

Listen to Barnett’s cover of “Words And Guitar” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Cover Album below.

1. St. Vincent — “Dig Me Out”

2. Wilco — “One More Hour”

3. Margo Price — “Turn It On”

4. Tunde Adebimpe — “The Drama You’ve Been Craving”

5. Self Esteem — “Heart Factory”

6. Courtney Barnett — “Words And Guitar”

7. Black Belt Eagle Scout — “It’s Enough”

8. The Linda Lindas — “Little Babies”

9. Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires — “Not What You Want”

10. Tyler Cole — “Buy Her Candy”

11. Big Joanie — “Things You Say”

12. Low- – “Dance Song ’97”

13. Nnamdï — “Jenny”

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Cover Album is out on 10/21. Pre-order it here.