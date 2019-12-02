Slipknot brought their roaming Knotfest to Mexico yesterday, but unfortunately, the event ran into some issues. There was a broken barricade, which meant that Slipknot and supporting act Evanescence would be unable to safely perform, so the fest was ended early, before those performances had the chance to take place.

When that news broke on the festival grounds, some of the fans were not exactly receptive to learning that information. In fact, some of them decided to storm the stage and set fire to Evanescence’s drum set. As footage shows, the kit really went up in a significant blaze.

Adiós a la batería de Evanescence en el #KnotFest, gracias a la pésima organización y seguridad de Live Talent pic.twitter.com/5obb663pLo — Uziel (@UzielChavz) December 1, 2019

Slipknot shared a statement about the cancellation, writing, “Because of a broken barricade and failed attempts to fix it, Slipknot were forced to cancel our performance last night. Safety — especially the safety of our fans and fellow bands — is priority number one. We apologize profusely and hope you all understand. If anything were to happen to any of you, we wouldn’t forgive ourselves. Also, If we could have fixed the barricade correctly, we would have gone on stage. Again, we hope you all understand and we will try to make it up to you as soon as we can.”

Evanescence found humor in the situation: The group shared a video in which they expressed their disappointment in not getting to perform, and singer Amy Lee tweeted, “Now I find myself wondering if we need a flaming drum kit in The Chain video.”

Now I find myself wondering if we need a flaming drum kit in The Chain video 🤔 — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) December 1, 2019

Read our interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.

Slipknot is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.