Earlier this month, Slowdive returned with Everything Is Alive, their first album since their critically acclaimed self-titled one from 2017. The dreamy LP showcased their knack for creating a hypnotic wall of sound, and they’re bringing it to stages this fall and winter on a massive tour.
Slowdive is hitting several continents on this run, beginning in North America and ending in Europe in 2024. The setlist is packed with new songs as well as hits like “Sugar for the Pill” from self-titled and “Alison” and “When the Sun Hits,” from their iconic 1993 record Souvlaki.
Check out their setlist from their performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, Canada, according to setlist.fm.
1. “Shanty”
2. “Prayer Remembered”
3. “Star Roving”
4. “Catch the Breeze”
5. “Crazy for You”
6. “Souvlaki Space Station”
7. “Kisses”
8. “Sugar for the Pill”
9. “Alison”
10. “When the Sun Hits”
11. “Golden Hair” (Syd Barrett cover)
Encore:
12. “The Slab”
13. “Dagger”
14. “40 Days”
Find the tour dates below.
09/27/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/28/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/29/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/30/23 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
10/02/23 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s
10/03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06/23 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/09/23 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/12/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/14/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/30/23 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
10/31/23 — Manchester, England @ Ritz
11/01/23 — Bristol, England @ SWX
11/03/23 — London, England @ Troxy
11/05/23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall
11/06/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
11/25/23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound
12/04/23 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo
12/07/23 — Asunción, Paraguay @ Primavera Sound
12/10/23 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Primavera Sound
02/16/24 — Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome
02/17/24 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo
02/18/24 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham
02/19/24 — Norwich, England @ LCR UEA
02/21/24 — Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy Liverpool
02/22/24 — Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ NX
02/23/24 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
02/24/24 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Liquid Rooms
02/26/24 — Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff University Great Hall
02/27/24 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy