Earlier this month, Slowdive returned with Everything Is Alive, their first album since their critically acclaimed self-titled one from 2017. The dreamy LP showcased their knack for creating a hypnotic wall of sound, and they’re bringing it to stages this fall and winter on a massive tour.

Slowdive is hitting several continents on this run, beginning in North America and ending in Europe in 2024. The setlist is packed with new songs as well as hits like “Sugar for the Pill” from self-titled and “Alison” and “When the Sun Hits,” from their iconic 1993 record Souvlaki.

Check out their setlist from their performance at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, Canada, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Shanty”

2. “Prayer Remembered”

3. “Star Roving”

4. “Catch the Breeze”

5. “Crazy for You”

6. “Souvlaki Space Station”

7. “Kisses”

8. “Sugar for the Pill”

9. “Alison”

10. “When the Sun Hits”

11. “Golden Hair” (Syd Barrett cover)

Encore:

12. “The Slab”

13. “Dagger”

14. “40 Days”

Find the tour dates below.

09/27/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/28/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/29/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30/23 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/02/23 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s

10/03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06/23 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/09/23 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/30/23 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union

10/31/23 — Manchester, England @ Ritz

11/01/23 — Bristol, England @ SWX

11/03/23 — London, England @ Troxy

11/05/23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall

11/06/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

11/25/23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound

12/04/23 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo

12/07/23 — Asunción, Paraguay @ Primavera Sound

12/10/23 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Primavera Sound

02/16/24 — Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome

02/17/24 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo

02/18/24 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham

02/19/24 — Norwich, England @ LCR UEA

02/21/24 — Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy Liverpool

02/22/24 — Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ NX

02/23/24 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/24/24 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Liquid Rooms

02/26/24 — Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff University Great Hall

02/27/24 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy