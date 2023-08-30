Indie

Slowdive Announced New Tour Dates While Leaning Into Mysterious Energy With The Dreamy ‘Alife’ Video

Slowdive is set to release their new album, Everything Is Alive, later this week. To build fans’ anticipation, the band shared a new song titled “Alife.”

The mysterious animated video matches the psychedelic, dreamy nature of the song — pulling viewers into the world of a girl wielding her powers.

“‘Alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record,” Neil Halstead, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, shared via Pitchfork. “Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it.”

Additionally, the band will be heading out on a fall tour across North America and a newly-announced European run next year.

Check out “Alife” above. Below, find a complete list of Slowdive‘s tour dates.

09/23/23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25/23 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/27/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/28/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/29/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/30/23 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
10/02/23 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s
10/03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06/23 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/09/23 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/12/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/14/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/30/23 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union
10/31/23 — Manchester, England @ Ritz
11/01/23 — Bristol, England @ SWX
11/03/23 — London, England @ Troxy
11/05/23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall
11/06/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
11/25/23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound
12/04/23 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo
12/07/23 — Asunción, Paraguay @ Primavera Sound
12/10/23 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Primavera Sound
02/16/24 — Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome
02/17/24 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo
02/18/24 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham
02/19/24 — Norwich, England @ LCR UEA
02/21/24 — Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy Liverpool
02/22/24 — Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ NX
02/23/24 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom
02/24/24 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Liquid Rooms
02/26/24 — Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff University Great Hall
02/27/24 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

Everything Is Alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.

