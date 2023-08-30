Slowdive is set to release their new album, Everything Is Alive, later this week. To build fans’ anticipation, the band shared a new song titled “Alife.”

The mysterious animated video matches the psychedelic, dreamy nature of the song — pulling viewers into the world of a girl wielding her powers.

“‘Alife’ is one of the first tunes we finished for the record,” Neil Halstead, the band’s vocalist and guitarist, shared via Pitchfork. “Shawn Everett did a really nice job with the mix. We tried so many times to figure out a good mix by ourselves and couldn’t do it.”

Additionally, the band will be heading out on a fall tour across North America and a newly-announced European run next year.

Check out “Alife” above. Below, find a complete list of Slowdive‘s tour dates.

09/23/23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25/23 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/27/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/28/23 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/29/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30/23 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/02/23 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s

10/03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04/23 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06/23 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/07/23 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/09/23 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/30/23 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Queen Margaret Union

10/31/23 — Manchester, England @ Ritz

11/01/23 — Bristol, England @ SWX

11/03/23 — London, England @ Troxy

11/05/23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Mandela Hall

11/06/23 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

11/25/23 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Primavera Sound

12/04/23 — Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo

12/07/23 — Asunción, Paraguay @ Primavera Sound

12/10/23 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Primavera Sound

02/16/24 — Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome

02/17/24 — London, England @ Eventim Apollo

02/18/24 — Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute Birmingham

02/19/24 — Norwich, England @ LCR UEA

02/21/24 — Liverpool, England @ O2 Academy Liverpool

02/22/24 — Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ NX

02/23/24 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland Ballroom

02/24/24 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ Liquid Rooms

02/26/24 — Cardiff, Wales @ Cardiff University Great Hall

02/27/24 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

Everything Is Alive is out 9/1 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.