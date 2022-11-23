One of the latest Rock And Rock Hall Of Fame inductees, Annie Lennox, continues to use her platform to raise awareness for the end of violence against women and girls. The former Eurythmics singer’s latest philanthropic efforts include acquiring rare musical items for The Music Icons auction.

The auction will feature signed memorabilia from musicians Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Alicia Keys, Angelique Kidjo, as well as Lennox herself. Supporters can bid on handwritten lyrics from each of the artists’ breakout song including Eilish’s “Your Power,” Carlile’s “Right On Time,’ Keys’ “Fallin’,” Kidjo’s “Agolo,” and Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”

The singer spoke with Billboard about why she got involved with the cause, stating, “I have long believed that music can build bridges and bring people together, and it is wonderful to see these phenomenal female artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender-based violence.”

Raakhi Shah — CEO of The Circle, the organization behind the auction — released a statement thanking them for their support. Shah said, “We are so grateful to Alicia, Angelique, Annie, Billie, and Brandi for their outstanding generosity and for supporting women facing violence and abuse around the world.”

Fans will have until December 5 to enter a bid for The Music Icons auction. To learn more about the auction and to enter a bid, click here.