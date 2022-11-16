In her latest visual from her album, Sometimes, Forever, Soccer Mommy takes a trip to the countryside.

Early on the video, Soccer Mommy, whose real name is Sophie Allison, hops into her pick-up truck, which is bedecked with stickers reading “A woman and her truck, it’s a beautiful thing,” “Goddess on the loose,” and a Buffy The Vampire Slayer sticker. She drives through the country, rides through the woods on a horse, and practices some solo live-action role-play.

On the song itself, Allison details the mixed emotions that come with getting older.

“I got a truck out in the drive / And it made me a hundred thousand miles / And it still runs good, yeah, she gets the job done / Drinkin’ regular from the gasoline pump / And I got a heart that beats too fast / And I shake in my hands and a pain in my back,” she sings on the song’s opening verse.

“‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” said Allison in a statement. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

Check out the video for “Feel It All The Time” above.