Soccer Mommy released their anticipated sophomore album Color Theory just a few months ago, but due to the pandemic, Soccer Mommy’s album promotion and touring plans were put on hold. However, vocalist Sophie Allison still managed to stop by SiriusXM’s studios (in February) to perform several of her Color Theory tracks, as well as an emotional tribute to The Cars’ late lead singer Ric Ocasek.

Armed with just her electric guitar, Allison performed a stripped-down rendition of The Cars’ 1984 hit “Drive.” Allison infuses her own style into the cover, forgoing the original version’s synths while drawing on angst in her lyrical delivery. “Who’s gonna tell you when / It’s too late? / Who’s gonna tell you things / Aren’t so great?” she sings.

Ahead of Allison’s rendition, the singer has been finding unique ways to keep her fans entertained in quarantine. Allison and her band recently shared a series of 8-bit videos accompanying their Color Theory track “Crawling In My Skin.” The videos take place in five different cities and aim to provide consolation to fans who were supposed to see the band live but found their city’s concert canceled due to the pandemic.

Watch Soccer Mommy cover The Cars’ “Drive” on SiriusXMU above.

