By the time Speedy Ortiz began rolling out music for their upcoming album Rabbit Rabbit, which is out Friday, it had been five years since the band had released music. But now, the band, composed of Sadie Dupuis alongside guitarist Andy Molholt, drummer Joey Doubek, and bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides, return to bring good fortune with their new LP.

Co-produced by Dupuis and Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, Rabbit Rabbit hopes to dismantle old conventions. The title nods to the “superstitious incantation” Dupuis repeated on the first of each month, a practice she adopted as a child coping with OCD and trauma. In true Speedy Ortiz fashion, the album packs together biting commentary masked by busy chords and power-pop melodies. It opens with “Kim Cattrall,” a noisy-yet-shimmering anthem that’s not really about the Sex And The City star, rather the unhealthy coping mechanisms Dupuis leaned on in her 20’s. “You S02,” takes aim at phonies in the music industry while other tracks like “Plus One” illuminate the toxic side of workaholic culture.

To celebrate the release of Rabbit Rabbit, Speedy Ortiz sit down with Uproxx to talk Sylvia Plath, juggling, and rescue foxes in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Joey: Effervescent, Abbr., Dogmatic, Switchfooted.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Audrey: My favorite experience in music is being completely caught off-guard and going, “Oh my god why and how did they do that?” — just being reminded that music can be anything. Sometimes this even happens to me with our songs and catching a little production trick or detail I forgot about. So I hope if people remember us, they also can still have that experience years down the line, hear a weird synth guitar or tape echo machine or something in the mix and go, “Huh, why is that there?”

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Sadie: I go through phases of influence and frequently compound a lot of small nods to different inspirations within songs. But Sylvia Plath’s poetry was one of the first major influences on my writing, and the biography Red Comet by Heather Clark wound up directly inspiring a couple songs’ lyrics on this record. I like being able to chart how an author’s work has affected me differently over the course of a few decades — whether that’s my poetry as a teenager, or how reading about Plath’s life as an artist gave me some context on my own.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Sadie: Every time I eat at Pietramala in Philly, I hit some new goal post of “best meal ever.” The chef, Ian Graye, moved to Philly in the pandemic to open a vegan food truck called Moto Foto. Pietramala is an extension of that, with more of a focus on Italian cooking, and it has some of the most interesting vegetable presentations I’ve ever tried—like homemade pasta with aged tofu sauce, or chicken-fried mushrooms prepared with different varieties of pepper jellies, or brined cabbage presented like turkey. His emphasis on local farms and seasonal produce means the menu is always changing and every single thing is unreal and adventurous. I’ve been vegan since 2006 and this is by far my favorite place — Philly is really lucky to have it!

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Joey: As a 12 year old in 2000 I went to HFStival to see Rage Against The Machine which has remained the best live performance I’ve ever seen.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Audrey: “Skin” by All Dogs. All Dogs was a really special band that I’ve missed a lot since they stopped playing together, but I had a chance to see them a couple months ago for a one-off reunion, and hearing this song live again after years was such a powerful experience. It perfectly captures that feeling of wanting to be close to someone but being really unsure of how to fight your own instincts and fears and self-doubt. Depending on when I listen to it, I might get more choked up about the line “I will remind you of my mother,” or the line “I will find a way to justify my pain.”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Joey: “Zwack.”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Andy: Perhaps the weirdest but coolest crash spot I can remember was a collective in New Orleans around the time of 2010 that had a giant treehouse out back that was built partially using salvaged McDonald’s playpen parts. Several of us actually slept out inside the treehouse for the night. I also remember there being a moat. The structure must’ve been like 60 feet tall. I texted a friend, Brookes, from the band we were on tour with at the time (Dangerous Ponies), and was reminded that it was aptly called the “Treehouse Collective.” If you are reading this, thanks again for having us stay over!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?