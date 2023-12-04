Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ 2024 calendar is already pretty much booked up. In early November, Innings Festival announced Red Hot Chili Peppers will serve as headliners next February, and this morning (December 4), Red Hot Chili Peppers shared their plans to extend their headlining tour in support of their 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return Of The Dream Canteen. The US leg is slated to run from May until July 2024, but tickets will go on sale much sooner than that.
Below is everything you need to know about the 2024 Unlimited Love Tour.
When Do Tickets Go On Sale?
Tomorrow! Well, for some of you. A press release laid out that Citi cardmembers will get the first crack on Tuesday, December 5. The Citi presale is scheduled from December 5 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. local time. An artist presale is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time, and “additional presales will run Thursday, December 7” before the general public sale begins on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time.
How To Buy Tickets
Instructions for the Citi presale can be found here, and the general public sale will run through the RHCP’s official website.
What Are The 2024 Dates For The Unlimited Love Tour?
05/28/2024 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +
05/31/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +
06/02/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +
06/05/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre =
06/07/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^
06/18/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
06/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~
06/26/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~
06/28/2024 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~
07/02/2024 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =
07/05/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *
07/12/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^
07/15/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
07/22/2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
07/25/2024 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @
07/30/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @
+ with Ken Carson and IRONTOM
= with Kid Cudi and IRONTOM
^ with Wand and IRONTOM
* with IRONTOM
~ with Ice Cube and IRONTOM
# with Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM
@ with Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM
% not a Live Nation date