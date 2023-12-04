When Do Tickets Go On Sale? Tomorrow! Well, for some of you. A press release laid out that Citi cardmembers will get the first crack on Tuesday, December 5. The Citi presale is scheduled from December 5 at 10 a.m. local time to Thursday, December 7, at 10 p.m. local time. An artist presale is scheduled for Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time, and “additional presales will run Thursday, December 7” before the general public sale begins on Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time. How To Buy Tickets Instructions for the Citi presale can be found here, and the general public sale will run through the RHCP’s official website.

What Are The 2024 Dates For The Unlimited Love Tour? 05/28/2024 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

05/31/2024 — Quincy, WA @ The Gorge +

06/02/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater +

06/05/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre =

06/07/2024 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

06/18/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

06/21/2024 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

06/26/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

06/28/2024 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

07/02/2024 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake =

07/05/2024 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

07/12/2024 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

07/15/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

07/22/2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

07/25/2024 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center @

07/30/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ + with Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= with Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ with Wand and IRONTOM

* with IRONTOM

~ with Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# with Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ with Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% not a Live Nation date