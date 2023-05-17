Last year, Spoon shared Lucifer On The Sofa and embarked on a co-headlining tour with Interpol. Since then, they’ve announced more tours with The Black Keys and Weezer. Now they’re back with more news.

On Tuesday, May 16, the band announced an EP called Memory Dust and released the single “Sugar Babies.” The EP consists of two original songs as well as a cover of Bo Diddley’s “She’s Fine, She’s Mine.” The jaunty “Sugar Babies” works as a good singalong, with an infectious chorus: “They wanna know how much they changed / They wanna know how I feel about it / Do I think they look the same? / Or do I hear their voices talkin’ to them,” Britt Daniel sings.

Also in 2022, Spoon unleashed the Wild EP, which included a Jack Antonoff remix. “Jack and I got together years ago. I feel like we worked on two songs — this one and ‘Can I Sit Next To You,’ but nothing really happened with that,” Daniel explained. “I don’t know how exactly to describe his signature other than there’s something about the chord changes that are a little more epic than usual.”

Listen to “Sugar Babies” above.

Find the EP artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Sugar Babies”

2. “She’s Fine, She’s Mine”

3. “Silver Girl”

Memory Dust is out 6/13 on Matador Records. Find more information here.