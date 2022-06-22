Earlier this year, Spoon returned with their tenth studio album Lucifer On The Sofa, the follow-up to 2017’s Hot Thoughts. Today they’re sharing the music video for the track “My Babe,” as well as a remix by Adrian Sherwood.

The video, produced by Jamie-James Medina, stars “Cowboy” Jack Clement as a host of a ’70s variety show as well as Brad Leland from Friday Night Lights. It’s so VHS tape-like that it’s not on YouTube; it premiered on the band’s Facebook. The band will be bringing their Lucifer On The Sofa to the road soon, on a headlining tour and a co-headliner with Interpol plus openers The Goon Sax.

Listen to the “My Babe” remix above, watch the video here, and find their headlining tour dates underneath.

07/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

07/08 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

07/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/11 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #

07/12 – Kalamazoo, MI @ State Theatre #

07/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

07/15 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club #

07/16 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre #

07/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^

07/19 – Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre ^

07/20 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre ^

07/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway ^

07/23 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Fest

07/25 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

07/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

10/06 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

10/07 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

10/07-9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

10/13-16 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

* Water From Your Eyes

# Bodega

^ Widowspeak