While St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home came out in the first half of 2021, there’s still a place for it here in 2022. Last night, that place was The Late Late Show, as she appeared on the show to perform a highlight from the record, “…At The Holiday Party,” utilizing the show’s bar set as she sang the song accompanied by a guitarist.

Meanwhile, ahead of the performance, St. Vincent also took a few minutes to chat with James Corden. While starting the interview, Corden pointed out that 2021 was a big year for St. Vincent, as she dropped the new album, toured, released her movie The Nowhere Inn, and worked with Paul McCartney (remixing “Women And Wives” for McCartney III Imagined). She told the story about first hearing from McCartney about the project, describing the phone call she got from the Beatles legend.

Then, before introducing the performance, Corden asked about how St. Vincent spent her holiday season, and she revealed that she has “started to make my family perform a version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in full Victorian garb.” She noted that while she doesn’t perform in the musical production, she serves as “a very exacting director.”

Watch St. Vincent perform and chat on The Late Late Show above.