St. Vincent first announced her return with a vague commercial that teased something titled Daddy’s Home. Shortly thereafter, the musician announced that it was actually the title of her next album, which pulls from ’70s “post-flower child” music. So far, the singer has previewed the project with her towering single “Pay Your Way In Pain.” Now, St. Vincent teases even more new music in a cheeky commercial for Daddy’s Home.

In an infomercial-style preview, St. Vincent runs around a dimly-lit New York City apartment while snippets of unreleased songs play softly in the background. The preview’s voice over reads: “She’s back, in a new role like you’ve never seen her before. Grammy Award-winning artist St. Vincent brings you an album of all new songs. Featuring the new single, ‘Pay Your Way In Pain.’ Nobody expected it, nobody believed it, and nobody could stop it… Daddy’s Home.”

Ahead of the commercial, St. Vincent said she almost made a Tool-sounding album instead of the ’70s-inspired Daddy’s Home. Speaking to Radio.com’s Bryce Segall on his New Arrivals show, the singer said:

“The crazy thing about music is, you can plan and plan and think you’re gonna go one way, and then you start writing and the music just takes you wherever the music takes you. That was certainly the experience with this. I was dead set in my mind that after Masseduction I was just gonna make this like, heavy record. Like just heavy the whole time — like, ‘Hey kids, you like TOOL? Well, you’ll love the St. Vincent record,’ you know? I got sort of down a road with that, but I kept finding that I didn’t have anything to say there. It didn’t feel anything, to go more angular and harder after Masseduction, but where it did feel like something, and felt free and fun and fresh and a lot of other ‘f’ words, was to just go back to the music I’ve listened to more than anything else, which is stuff made in New York from ’71 to ’76 — post flower child, pre-disco, pre-punk — and just sit in that space for a bit. And that’s where the music ended up taking me.”

Watch St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home teaser above.

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.