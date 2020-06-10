With industries still adapting to the coronavirus, many TV shows have halted production. Thankfully, fans of Jeopardy! are still able to see some fresh content as the show has been pulling from a catalog of previously filmed episodes. While the backlog is slowly dwindling, music lovers were in for a treat with Monday night’s episode. St. Vincent, the moniker of musician Annie Clark, was a question in one of the categories.

St. Vincent’s question fell under the category “Island People,” a play on words as her stage name is also an island in the Caribbean. Reading out the answer, host Alex Trebek said: “Annie Clark is the original name of this Grammy-winning singer.” Contestant Lindsay Madejski was quick to respond with, “Who is Annie Clark?” and earned an impressive $1,600.

Sharing the clip to social media, Clark expressed her excitement with an excess of punctuation, writing: “Brief pause in MFBL posts for this — ?!!?!!!???!!!?!!!??!”

This is far from the first time Jeopardy! used a popular musician as an answer on its show. Lil Wayne was recently a response to an answer about his ColleGrove collaboration with 2 Chainz. In the same episode, Alex Trebek gave a hilarious impersonation of Lil Jon’s catchphrase “yeeeeeeeahh.” More recently, Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born track “Shallow” stumped contestants on a round of Final Jeopardy. The clue read: “In October 2019 this song, a duet, was still in the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart after spending a year on the chart.” But only one contestant was able to give the correct question.

Watch the Jeopardy! clip above.